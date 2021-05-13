$189.43 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $189.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.90 million and the lowest is $188.52 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $738.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.40 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $840.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $940.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CARG opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

