1,797 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.21. 1,145,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a market cap of $568.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

