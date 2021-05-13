153,294 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $9,296,000.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seer stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.