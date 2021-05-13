15,100 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.