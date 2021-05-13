$147.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $147.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $610.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $625.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $811.37 million, with estimates ranging from $768.23 million to $876.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,456. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.