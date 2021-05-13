14,000 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NOK opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.