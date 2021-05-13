13,070 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 974,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.41.

