1,200 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

