$12.67 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $12.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.39 million and the highest is $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 235,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

