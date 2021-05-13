1,117 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $197.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

