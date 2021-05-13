103,600 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

