$1.77 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.