$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

