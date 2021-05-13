$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.92. Equifax posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $233.22 on Thursday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.