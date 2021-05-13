$1.32 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report $1.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $50.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 603,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,324. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

