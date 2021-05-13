$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $367.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.