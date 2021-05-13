$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in The Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 30.0% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.