$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in The Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 30.0% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

