-$0.76 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $57,030,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.