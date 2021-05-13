$0.69 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 507.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.