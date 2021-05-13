$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after buying an additional 255,987 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 47.4% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 839,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 1,991,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,553. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

