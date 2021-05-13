-$0.08 EPS Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inseego by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Inseego by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

