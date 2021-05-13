-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.99 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,450,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.