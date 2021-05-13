$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. IntriCon posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,186. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of -69.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

