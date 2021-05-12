Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,361 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of The Allstate worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.