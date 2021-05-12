Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NYSE HES opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.