Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

