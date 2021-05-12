Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.75 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 61.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

