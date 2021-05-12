Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

