Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.