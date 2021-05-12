Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,634 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

