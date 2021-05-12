Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

