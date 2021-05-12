ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,343% compared to the typical volume of 293 put options.

ZTO opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.