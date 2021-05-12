Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.79. 115,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.36.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

