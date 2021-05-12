ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00085186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01008921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00110543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00062481 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,230,028 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

