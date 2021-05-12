Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $571,544.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $571,544.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00083388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01023950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00060399 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,832,476 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

