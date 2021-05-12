Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.57.

ZBRA stock traded down $20.13 on Wednesday, reaching $465.54. 15,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.41 and a 200-day moving average of $423.63. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

