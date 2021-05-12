Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

