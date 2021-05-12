Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to “Buy”

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

