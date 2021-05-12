Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $222.20 million, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.