Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Sell

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

