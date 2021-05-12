Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

MNRL stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

