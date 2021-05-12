Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) to Sell

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

