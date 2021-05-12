Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Hold

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. SPX has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPX by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

