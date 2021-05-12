Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MCRUF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

