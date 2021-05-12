Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post $48.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.60 million to $51.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $194.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,832 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5,072.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 258,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

