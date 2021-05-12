Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

