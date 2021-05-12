Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,268. The firm has a market cap of $754.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.