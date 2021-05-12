Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

