Zacks: Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $94.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 240,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $207,826.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,984.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,787 shares of company stock worth $5,355,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

