Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

